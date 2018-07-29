Kanawha Capital Management LLC Invests $230,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Stock

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $839,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF opened at $132.73 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.01 and a 1 year high of $136.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.6299 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

