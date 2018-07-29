Kaizen Advisory LLC Has $860,000 Position in EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 301.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in EQT Midstream Partners were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in EQT Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 11.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 621,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,695,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $55,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EQM opened at $51.76 on Friday. EQT Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.92.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.29). EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.76% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $269.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that EQT Midstream Partners LP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. EQT Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

EQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

