Kaizen Advisory LLC Acquires 541 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.18.

Goldman Sachs Group opened at $237.64 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $214.64 and a 1 year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.