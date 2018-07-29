K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 169.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 56,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,351,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 907,352 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end trust. The Trust invests in unencumbered and fully allocated London Good Delivery (LGD) gold bars. The Trust was created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. The Trust invests in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated physical gold bullion and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

