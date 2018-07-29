Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 17.20 ($0.23) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Jupiter Fund Management had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

Jupiter Fund Management opened at GBX 429.30 ($5.68) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 416 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 638.80 ($8.46).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

JUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 490 ($6.49) to GBX 500 ($6.62) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 634 ($8.39) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 545 ($7.21) to GBX 395 ($5.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 600 ($7.94) to GBX 500 ($6.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 466 ($6.17) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 511.21 ($6.77).

In other news, insider Maarten Slendebroek sold 204,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.12), for a total value of £945,700.14 ($1,251,753.99). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 42,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.23), for a total transaction of £199,185.90 ($263,647.78).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

