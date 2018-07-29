Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 17.20 ($0.23) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Jupiter Fund Management had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 25.18%.
Jupiter Fund Management opened at GBX 429.30 ($5.68) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 416 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 638.80 ($8.46).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.
In other news, insider Maarten Slendebroek sold 204,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.12), for a total value of £945,700.14 ($1,251,753.99). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 42,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.23), for a total transaction of £199,185.90 ($263,647.78).
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
