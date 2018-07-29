Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $26.18. 17,075,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 5,005,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $168,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $767,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $419,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $769,483. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 63,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 55,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the first quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

