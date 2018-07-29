JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Valero Energy (VLO) Price Target to $132.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of Valero Energy opened at $116.35 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4,649.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 508,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 497,449 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,020,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 421,540 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 424,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,071,000 after purchasing an additional 414,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,921,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 324,519 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

