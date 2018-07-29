JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Price Target to $150.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.79.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences traded down $13.19, hitting $141.87, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,300. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $100.20 and a 1-year high of $156.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $4,213,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,522,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $1,368,112.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,472.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 780,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

