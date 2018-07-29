JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Discover Financial Services (DFS) Price Target to $81.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,130,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,715. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $2,097,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $172,022.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,854. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,712,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,729,000 after buying an additional 454,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,002,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

