JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $187,000 Stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 179.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Delta Apparel worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter.

DLA opened at $16.51 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle basics and branded active wear apparel, headwear, and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Basics. It provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty stores, boutiques, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S.

