JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (GSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of GlobalSCAPE worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GlobalSCAPE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSB opened at $3.71 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter. GlobalSCAPE had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GlobalSCAPE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

GlobalSCAPE Company Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size.

