JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Price Target to $311.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $293.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $274.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.38.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive traded down $3.32, hitting $300.44, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $262,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total value of $1,500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $59,829,120. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

