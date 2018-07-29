JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Gentherm (THRM) Price Target to $50.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentherm from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Gentherm from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of Gentherm opened at $44.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $263.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $688,726.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,529.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry G. Steele sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,519 shares of company stock worth $4,870,839. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcato Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.