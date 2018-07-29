JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nestlé (NESN) a CHF 95 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 88 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays set a CHF 84.70 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a CHF 82 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 87.38.

Shares of Nestlé opened at CHF 76.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

