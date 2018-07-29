JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Telefonica (TEF) a €8.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.17 ($10.79).

Shares of Telefonica opened at €8.20 ($9.65) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Telefonica has a 1 year low of €7.45 ($8.76) and a 1 year high of €10.63 ($12.51).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

