JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for JOST Werke (JST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JST. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.40 ($56.94).

JST opened at €36.30 ($42.71) on Wednesday. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €27.20 ($32.00) and a 1-year high of €47.50 ($55.88).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

