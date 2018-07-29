JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€132.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (WCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €137.95 ($162.29).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €121.05 ($142.41) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €90.59 ($106.58) and a one year high of €175.75 ($206.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.