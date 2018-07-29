Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Decreased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. TT International lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 254.1% during the first quarter. TT International now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 97,969 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 70,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,692,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Vetr cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $134.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.63.

JNJ opened at $131.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

