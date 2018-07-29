JMP Group LLC (JMP) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

JMP Group has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. JMP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 163.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect JMP Group to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Get JMP Group alerts:

Shares of JMP stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JMP. ValuEngine cut JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. JMP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,981.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $27,396.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,925 shares of company stock valued at $186,471. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.