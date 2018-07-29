JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JetBlue have declined 14% in the last six months on the back of several headwinds. The rise in fuel costs do not bode well for the stock and hurt its second-quarter results as was the case in the first quarter. Notably, fuel costs increased approximately 42% $2.28 per gallon in the second quarter. Moreover, operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) was down 1.2% to 12.74 cents. The metric was negatively impacted by the shift in holiday travel into the first-quarter. Additionally, average air fares declined in the second quarter. These negatives caused the stock to decline following the second-quarter earnings report on Jul 24 despite reporting better-than-expected earnings per share. However, the carrier's efforts to reward its shareholders are impressive. JetBlue's measures to reduce debt levels and modernize its fleet are added positives.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.73.

JetBlue Airways opened at $18.05 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 11.30%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $58,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $38,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,805 shares of company stock worth $485,119. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after purchasing an additional 39,895 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 427,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 72,174 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 173,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 161,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

