JetBlue Airways Co. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Imperial Capital reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

JBLU stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 16,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $312,909.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,716.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $58,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,805 shares of company stock worth $485,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,206,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,510,000 after buying an additional 373,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,460,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,870,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,384,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after buying an additional 953,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,634,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,489,000 after buying an additional 341,071 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $32,547,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

