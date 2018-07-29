Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for L3 Technologies (LLL)

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $222.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3 Technologies’ FY2018 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on L3 Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.55.

Shares of L3 Technologies stock traded up $5.52 on Friday, hitting $211.93. 1,253,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,520. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. L3 Technologies has a 1-year low of $172.59 and a 1-year high of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. research analysts expect that L3 Technologies will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $7,391,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,953,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,314,000 after acquiring an additional 70,408 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,613,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 13,429.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 156,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in L3 Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 555,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

