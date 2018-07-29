Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boeing (BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.49.

Shares of BA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.65. 2,915,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Boeing has a 12-month low of $230.94 and a 12-month high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at $9,593,656.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial grew its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TNB Financial now owns 9,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

