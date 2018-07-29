Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Quest Diagnostics Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $6.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DGX. MED lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics opened at $106.72 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $116.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In related news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 68,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $7,465,127.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,370,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 168,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $18,028,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 359,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,472,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,064 shares of company stock valued at $36,688,570. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,582,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,083 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,669,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,372,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,998,000 after acquiring an additional 333,749 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,326,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,338,000 after acquiring an additional 178,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,477.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

