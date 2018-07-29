JCDecaux (JCDXF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JCDXF. ValuEngine raised JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

