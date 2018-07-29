Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,921,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,118,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,574,000 after buying an additional 55,364 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,142,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,568,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,872,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,576,000 after buying an additional 181,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.59 and a 12 month high of $90.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 42.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

