James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.07.

LNC opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.95. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $61.18 and a 1 year high of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

In other news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly purchased 1,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $67,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

