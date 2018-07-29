James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Brent Turner sold 10,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 550 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $11,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,119,370. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group opened at $90.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $880.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.66. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million. analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Meta Financial Group from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.