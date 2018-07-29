Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for about 2.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,201,000 after buying an additional 50,931 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,766,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,930,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,235,000 after buying an additional 292,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,899,000 after buying an additional 491,181 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,482,000 after buying an additional 74,640 shares during the period.

Acuity Brands opened at $134.34 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.98 and a 12 month high of $205.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In related news, Director W. Patrick Battle acquired 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.91 per share, with a total value of $150,170.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,164.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Douglas Dillard, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.76 per share, for a total transaction of $563,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $157.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Williams Capital cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Vertical Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $105.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

