iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Bought by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.