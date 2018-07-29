iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

IJJ opened at $164.18 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $167.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.6664 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

