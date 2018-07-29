iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 171.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $114.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $121.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

