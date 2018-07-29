iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,149,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 290,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 151,072 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $90.47 and a 12 month high of $102.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.8022 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

