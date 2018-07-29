iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 47.4118919538626 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF traded down $0.83, hitting $186.10, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,731,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,439. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $142.78 and a 52 week high of $198.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.6204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

