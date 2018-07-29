iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4639494622761 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $120.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.1561 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

