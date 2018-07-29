iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) Position Lowered by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF opened at $31.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

