iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Holdings Cut by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $85.91 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.3811 dividend. This represents a $4.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

