iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 2,898.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,642,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF opened at $141.05 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $143.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.5412 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

