iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Holdings Increased by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $283.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $243.45 and a 1-year high of $288.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $1.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

