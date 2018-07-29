iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,427 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 1.13% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $35,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 194,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 62,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 646.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $98.92 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a $0.8262 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

