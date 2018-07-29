iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,344,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,115,000 after buying an additional 1,567,704 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,103,000 after buying an additional 80,936 shares during the period. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Windhaven Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,454,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 944,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,514,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22,278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 917,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,079,000 after buying an additional 913,651 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $101.77 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.33 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

