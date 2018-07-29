iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Stake Raised by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 532.1% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period.

TLT opened at $119.46 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

