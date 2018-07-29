iRobot (IRBT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IRBT. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. iRobot has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $109.78.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.71 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CFO Alison Dean sold 16,778 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,426,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 636 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $44,144.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,538 shares in the company, valued at $453,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,415 shares of company stock worth $4,410,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 57,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 45.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 21.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

