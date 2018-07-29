Iqvia (IQV) PT Raised to $143.00 at Robert W. Baird

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a $110.25 rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Iqvia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.34.

IQV opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $956,976,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $148,447,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,824,432 shares of company stock worth $1,114,934,928 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

