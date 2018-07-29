Iqvia (IQV) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Media headlines about Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iqvia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical research company an impact score of 46.6540850296746 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE IQV opened at $120.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Iqvia from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.34.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $148,447,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $9,510,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,824,432 shares of company stock worth $1,114,934,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

