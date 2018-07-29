Investors Sell Shares of Pfizer (PFE) on Strength (PFE)

Traders sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $123.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $183.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.53 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Pfizer had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Pfizer traded up $0.25 for the day and closed at $38.41

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

In related news, insider Sally Susman sold 40,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,502,980.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 683,669 shares of company stock worth $25,335,295. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 216,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.