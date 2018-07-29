Investors Buy Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on weakness during trading on Friday. $558.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $466.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.60 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, NVIDIA had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded down ($2.82) for the day and closed at $252.02

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.62.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total value of $5,565,324.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,308 shares of company stock valued at $77,491,336. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,868,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.