Investors Buy iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) on weakness during trading on Friday. $75.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.18 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $110.41

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,512,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 290,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,091 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,424,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,281,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 161,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

