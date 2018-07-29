Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $546,000 Position in Cott Corp (COT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cott by 107.1% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,956 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in Cott by 39.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 3,020,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,465,000 after purchasing an additional 861,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cott by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,417,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cott by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cott by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,870,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the period.

Get Cott alerts:

Cott opened at $16.27 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cott Corp has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Cott had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cott Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cott in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cott in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cott in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.