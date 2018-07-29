Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $270,000 Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other Unum Group news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $244,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNM opened at $38.80 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Citigroup set a $44.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Unum Group to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.31.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.